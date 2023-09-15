Bayern have decided on a replacement for Tuchel

Bayer head coach Xabi Alonso may be promoted.

He could become the main contender for the post of Bayern coach.

The German publication Bild reports that this option is being considered at the Munich club in case Thomas Tuchel leaves.

According to the source, the management of Bayern highly appreciates the abilities of the Spanish specialist. Chairman of the Board Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Managing Director Jan-Christian Dresen are very pleased with the coach's progress.

Let us note that Bayern recently sent defender Josip Stanisic to Bayer on loan. The Munich club believes that Alonso will trust the player and help him become a better player.

Xabi Alonso took charge of Bayer Leverkusen in October 2022, and the team finished last season in 6th place with 50 points. The agreement between the Real Madrid legend and the German team is valid until 2026.

In addition to Bayer Leverkusen, Alonso previously coached Real Sociedad B and the Real Madrid youth team.