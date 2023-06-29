Bayern completes the transfer of one of Napoli's leaders

Napoli central defender Kim Min-Jae is ready to change jobs.

According to a source, the Asian footballer has agreed to a move to Bayern.

Negotiations between the Munich club and the South Korean footballer were successful.

The Korean footballer's agreement will run until 2028.

Bayern Munich have to pay the payoff fee stipulated in the agreement of the 26-year-old player with Napoli to complete the deal. The defender will have to pay 50 million euros.