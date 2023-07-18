RU RU
Bayern buy Napoli defender for €50m

Bayern buy Napoli defender for €50m

Football news Today, 16:00
Bayern buy Napoli defender for €50m Photo: Bayern website/Author unknown

The press service of Bayern Munich announced on their official website the transfer of Kim Min-Jae from Napoli and the South Korean national team.

The German club paid the full release clause of €50 million for the player. Kim Min-Jae has signed a contract with Bayern Munich that will be valid until the summer of 2028.

The 26-year-old Kim Min-Jae played for Napoli since the summer of 2022, having joined the Italian club from Fenerbahce in Istanbul. The transfer fee was €18 million. He has played a total of 45 matches for Napoli, scoring two goals and providing two assists. With Napoli, he became the champion of Italy in the 2022/2023 season. Previously, Kim Min-Jae played for Gwangju, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, and Beijing Guoan.

Kim Min-Jae has been playing for the South Korean national team since 2017. He has played 49 matches for the South Korean national team, scoring three goals and providing three assists. He has also received five yellow cards.

It should be noted that Bayern Munich became the champion of Germany in the previous season and earned the opportunity to participate in the UEFA Champions League in the 2023/2024 season.

