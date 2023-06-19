Bayern are interested in three strikers
Today, 16:55
Bayern Munich is looking to buy a forward in the upcoming summer transfer window and is considering three options, according to Sport1.de.
According to the source, the German club is interested in Gonzalo Ramos (Benfica), Rasmus Højlund (Atalanta), and Niclas Füllkrug (Werder Bremen).
In the current season, 21-year-old Ramos has played 47 matches in all competitions for Benfica, scoring 27 goals and providing 12 assists. 20-year-old Højlund has scored 16 goals and provided seven assists in 42 matches for Atalanta. 30-year-old Füllkrug has played 30 matches for Werder Bremen, scoring 16 goals and providing six assists.
