Bayern are in talks with Boateng

Football news Today, 03:15
Jerome Boateng may be poised to make a return to Bayern Munich. The German club is considering the possibility of signing the defender as a free agent. Negotiations have already commenced with the 35-year-old stalwart. Fabrizio Romano reports that the player is in exceptional physical condition and is eager to rejoin the club.

Boateng initiated his career in Germany, with Hertha being his maiden club. In 2007, he moved to Hamburg for €1.1 million, and three years later, Manchester City secured his services for €12.5 million. He subsequently transferred to Bayern Munich from Manchester City in 2011 for €15 million. He represented the Bavarian club from 2011 until 2021. In 2021, when his contract with Bayern concluded, he made the move to Olympique Lyonnais, signing a two-year deal. His contract expired this summer, and currently, the German finds himself without a club.

During his tenure at Bayern Munich, Jerome Boateng featured in 229 matches, amassing nine championship titles and securing victory in the UEFA Champions League on two occasions.

Previously, it had been reported that Bayern's defender De Ligt was increasingly dissatisfied with his playing time.

