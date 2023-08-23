Barcelona will buy Cancelo from Manchester City, but on one condition

RU RU NG NG
Today, 15:55
"Barcelona" is finalizing a deal for the transfer of defender João Cancelo from "Manchester City" and the Portuguese national team, as reported by Mundo Deportivo with reference to SER Catalunya.

According to the source, the Catalan club will loan the player for one year with an option for a subsequent purchase. However, if "Barcelona" qualifies for the group stage of the UEFA Champions League at the end of the season, the player's purchase will become mandatory. In this case, the Catalans will be required to pay 25 million euros for the Portuguese player.

The 29-year-old Cancelo moved to "Manchester City" in the summer of 2019 from Turin's "Juventus." The transfer fee was 65 million euros. He has played a total of 154 matches for the "Citizens" in all competitions, scoring nine goals and providing 22 assists. The player's contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027. He has also played for "Benfica," "Valencia," "Inter," and "Bayern Munich."

Cancelo has been playing for the Portuguese national team since 2016. He has participated in 44 matches for the Portuguese national team, scoring eight goals and providing six assists. He has received seven yellow cards and one red card. He was a winner of the UEFA Nations League in the 2018/2019 season.

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
