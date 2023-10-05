Barcelona made a statement on Lewandowski's injury

Information that Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has suffered a sprain in the ankle joint of his left leg has been confirmed.

The injury of the team's top scorer was reported by the press service of the Catalan team.

They clarified that the Poland national team forward was out for an indefinite period. Thus, there is no information yet about when Lewandowski will be able to return to the field again.

The 35-year-old Pole was injured in the Champions League match against Porto. In the 36th minute, the striker left the field due to injury, and his place in the Barca lineup was taken by 23-year-old Spaniard Ferran Torres, who scored the winning goal at the end of the first half.

After two rounds, Barcelona is leading its group with six points. In the first round, the champion of Spain won a confident victory with a score of 5:0 over Antwerp.

In the third round of the Champions League group stage, the Catalans will visit Shakhtar. This match is scheduled for October 25 and will take place at a neutral arena.