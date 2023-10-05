Became the 11th in history: Xavi played his 100th match at the head of Barcelona

The Champions League game between Porto and Barcelona (0:1) was Xavi's 100th match as head coach of the Catalan team.

This was reported on the OptaJose Twitter page.

Let us remind you that the Spanish coach took charge of Barcelona in November 2021. In 100 matches under his leadership, the team celebrated victory 64 times, drew 17 times and lost 19 matches.

Statisticians note that Xavi managed to become only the 11th coach in Barcelona history to reach the 100-game mark as a head coach.

Last season, under the leadership of the Spanish coach, Barcelona won the Spanish La Liga, 10 points ahead of Real Madrid. At the same time, the Catalans were unable to qualify from the Champions League group, which happens to them extremely rarely.

After defeating the Portuguese “Porto” in the second round of the group stage of the Champions League, the Catalans scored six points. Porto is in second place with three points. Below in the standings are the Ukrainian “Shakhtar” and the Belgian “Antwerp”.