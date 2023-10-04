Ferran Torres secured victory for FC Barcelona against Porto. He replaced Robert Lewandowski

In the match between Porto and FC Barcelona, a solitary goal was scored, with Ferran Torres being the author of this decisive strike. It is noteworthy that he took the field in lieu of Robert Lewandowski, who succumbed to an injury during the first half. FC Barcelona has emerged victorious in both of its inaugural two fixtures in the group stage of the Champions League.

In the same group, prior to this encounter, Shakhtar Donetsk emerged triumphant against Antwerp.

Champions League

Matchday 2

Porto 0 - 1 Barcelona

Goal: Ferran Torres, 45+1 (0:1).

Sent off: Gavi, 90+3 (Barcelona).