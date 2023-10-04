Loss for Barça: Lewandowski left the field in the middle of the first half

In the second round of the Champions League, Barcelona played an away match against Porto.

In the middle of the first half, on the 34th minute, Barcelona's head coach Xavi Hernandez was forced to substitute their central striker, Robert Lewandowski. Porto's defender David Carmo collided with the Polish player, and he couldn't continue the game. Ferran Torres came on as his replacement, and he actually scored a goal.

Lewandowski had scored six goals in nine matches this season, so if he's out for an extended period, it would be a significant blow to Xavi's team.

In July 2022, Barcelona confirmed that they had reached an agreement with Bayern Munich for the transfer of Lewandowski. Three days later, he signed a four-year contract worth 45 million euros, which could potentially rise to 50 million euros with additional conditions. The contract included a release clause for the player set at 500 million euros.