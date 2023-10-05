He was in pain: Xavi spoke about Yamal’s condition in the match with Porto

Barcelona head coach Xavi commented on the behavior of striker Lamin Yamal. As you know, the young football player left the field and did not return during the Champions League match.

The player was substituted in the 80th minute after leaving the field in the 71st minute. Later it became known that the Spaniard felt ill and went to the restroom, although he did not ask for a replacement.

"Lamin felt unwell and had stomach pains. We were forced to play with ten men because he could not return to the field, and then Gavi was sent off. In this match we had all possible troubles: injuries and Lamin's illness. The next match awaits us on Sunday and we hope that he can recover,” Xavi was quoted as saying by Marca.

Note that Yamal became the youngest football player in the history of the Champions League to be included in the starting lineup. He appeared on the field at the age of 16 years and 83 days, surpassing the record set by Nigerian player Celestine Babayero in 1994 (16 years and 86 days).