RU RU NG NG
Main News He was in pain: Xavi spoke about Yamal’s condition in the match with Porto

He was in pain: Xavi spoke about Yamal’s condition in the match with Porto

Football news Today, 03:00
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
He was in pain: Xavi spoke about Yamal’s condition in the match with Porto Photo: Barcelona Twitter/author unknown

Barcelona head coach Xavi commented on the behavior of striker Lamin Yamal. As you know, the young football player left the field and did not return during the Champions League match.

The player was substituted in the 80th minute after leaving the field in the 71st minute. Later it became known that the Spaniard felt ill and went to the restroom, although he did not ask for a replacement.

"Lamin felt unwell and had stomach pains. We were forced to play with ten men because he could not return to the field, and then Gavi was sent off. In this match we had all possible troubles: injuries and Lamin's illness. The next match awaits us on Sunday and we hope that he can recover,” Xavi was quoted as saying by Marca.

Note that Yamal became the youngest football player in the history of the Champions League to be included in the starting lineup. He appeared on the field at the age of 16 years and 83 days, surpassing the record set by Nigerian player Celestine Babayero in 1994 (16 years and 86 days).

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Champions League
Popular news
Magpies surprised the French in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Newcastle – PSG Football news Yesterday, 19:19 Magpies surprised the French in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Newcastle – PSG
Alvarez is better than Haaland. Player ratings for the UCL match RB Leipzig – Manchester City Football news Yesterday, 19:01 Alvarez is better than Haaland. Player ratings for the UCL match RB Leipzig – Manchester City
Guardiola's super-subs. Manchester City secured a hard-fought victory against RB Leipzig in Germany Football news Yesterday, 17:04 Guardiola's super-subs. Manchester City secured a hard-fought victory against RB Leipzig in Germany
The Tottenham legend has approached Klopp with a proposal to replay the 2018/19 UCL final Football news Yesterday, 13:52 The Tottenham legend has approached Klopp with a proposal to replay the 2018/19 UCL final
Guardiola is third. Rating of the best coaches of the Premier League 2023/24, who is the leader? Football news Yesterday, 13:00 Guardiola is third. Rating of the best coaches of the Premier League 2023/24, who is the leader?
Christophe Galtier returns to coaching: his new club is known Football news Yesterday, 08:32 Christophe Galtier returns to coaching: his new club is known
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:00 Mudryk was compared to a young Cristiano Ronaldo Football news Today, 03:30 Barcelona extended their impressive unbeaten streak Football news Today, 03:13 The nominees for the Champions League Player of the Week award have been announced Football news Today, 03:00 He was in pain: Xavi spoke about Yamal’s condition in the match with Porto Football news Today, 02:47 Pioli named Milan's main problem in the Champions League Football news Today, 02:31 Newcastle coach speaks out about sensational victory over PSG Football news Today, 02:00 Luis Enrique spoke about PSG's major defeat in the Champions League Football news Today, 01:30 Became the 11th in history: Xavi played his 100th match at the head of Barcelona Football news Today, 01:00 Stop this machine: Newcastle win fourth match in a row Football news Today, 00:22 Lamin Yamal went to the toilet during the Champions League match and did not return
Sport Predictions
Football Today Astana vs Viktoria Plzen prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football Today Freiburg vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football Today Breidablik vs Zorya prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football Today Aris vs Rangers prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football Today Marseille vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football Today Aston Villa vs Zrinski prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football Today Aberdeen vs HJK prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football Today Liverpool vs Union Saint-Gilloise prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football Today Slavia Prague vs Sheriff prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football Today Palmeiras vs Boca Juniors prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023