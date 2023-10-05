Lamin Yamal went to the toilet during the Champions League match and did not return

During the Champions League match between Barcelona and Porto (1:0), Catalan team striker Lamin Yamal left the field for more than five minutes, leaving his team outnumbered.

An unusual incident for football occurred in the 71st minute of the match. Later it became known that the young talent felt pain in his stomach and went to the toilet.

At the same time, Yamal did not return to the game for a long time and, as a result, the coaching staff decided to replace him in the 80th minute. His place on the field was taken by Marcos Alonso.

Let us remind you that Yamal became the youngest player in the history of the Champions League to appear in the starting lineup. He appeared on the field at the age of 16 years and 83 days. He thus surpassed the record set by Nigerian player Celestine Babayaro in 1994. Then he entered the main lineup at the age of 16 years and 86 days.

Yamal is a graduate of the Barcelona academy. He has been playing for the Catalan first team since 2023. His contract with the club runs until 2026.