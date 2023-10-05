RU RU NG NG
Barcelona extended their impressive unbeaten streak

Football news Today, 03:30
In the match of the 2nd round of the group stage of the Champions League, Barcelona played away against Porto and won with a score of 1:0.

This means that the Catalan side have not suffered a single defeat in their first 10 matches of the current season.

In addition to Porto, Barcelona beat Cadiz (2:0), Villarreal (4:3), Osasuna (2:1), Betis (5:0) in the national championship and the Champions League. , “Antwerp” (5:0), “Celta” (3:2) and “Seville” (1:0). There were also draws in matches against Getafe (0:0) and Mallorca (2:2).

Barcelona will play their next match on Sunday, October 8. The current champion of Spain will visit Granada in the Spanish La Liga.

Last season, Barcelona won La Liga, beating Real Madrid by 10 points. At the same time, the Catalans completely failed in the Champions League, where they sensationally failed to make it through the group stage. They performed in the same quartet with Bayern, Inter and the Czech Victoria, finishing third.

