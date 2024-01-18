RU RU NG NG KE KE
Barcelona faced difficulties but managed to advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey

Barcelona faced Unionistas de Salamanca in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey, playing as the away team.

Despite being considered clear favorites, the hosts opened the scoring. In the 31st minute, Alvaro Gomez put Unionistas de Salamanca ahead, surprising Xavi's team. Barcelona managed to regroup and equalized in the dying minutes of the first half, with Ferran Torres finding the back of the net.

After the break, Barcelona controlled possession and the game, but struggled to score for an extended period. It wasn't until the 69th minute that Jules Kounde scored a crucial goal, putting Barça in the lead. Four minutes later, Balde netted the third goal, securing the victory for Xavi's team.

Not without challenges, Barcelona advances to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey.

Copa del Rey. Round of 16

Unionistas de Salamanca 1-3 Barcelona
Goals: 1-0 Gomez, 1-1 Torres (45'), 1-2 Kounde (69'), 1-3 Balde (73')

