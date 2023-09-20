Barcelona achieved their fifth victory in a row, the statistics are impressive

In the first match of the group stage of the Champions League, Barcelona beat Antwerp 5-0 at home last night.

Thus, the Catalans achieved their fifth victory in a row.

In total, in five matches they scored 18 goals and conceded only four times.

Let us remind you that on September 16, Xavi’s team achieved a similar victory with a score of 5:0 over Betis in the Spanish Championship. Over the past month, the Blaugrana have also beaten Cadiz (2:0), Villarreal (4:3) and Osasuna (2:1) in La Liga.

Barcelona's next match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 23. Xavi's team will play away against Celta Vigo in the Spanish Championship. AND

Let us remember that last season Barcelona won La Liga, beating Real Madrid by 10 points. At the same time, the Catalans completely failed in the Champions League, as they could not get past the group stage, which included Bayern, Inter and Victoria from the Czech Republic.

In the new season, the Catalans are among the leaders in the La Liga standings, but are two points behind Real Madrid.