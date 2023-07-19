Aubameyang close to joining Ligue 1 club

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, Chelsea's forward and Gabonese national team player, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, is close to joining Marseille.

The source indicates that Chelsea has agreed to release the player for free, despite his contract being valid until the summer of 2024. Aubameyang is expected to sign a contract with the French club that will be valid until the summer of 2026. In order to make the move to Marseille happen, the forward has agreed to take a pay cut, as his current salary at Chelsea is around 10 million euros per year.

Aubameyang, 34, has been playing for Chelsea since September 2022, having joined from Barcelona. The transfer fee for his move to Chelsea was 12 million euros. He has made 21 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing one assist. Previously, he has played for Milan, Dijon, Lille, Monaco, Saint-Etienne, Borussia Dortmund, and Arsenal.

Since 2009, Aubameyang has represented the Gabonese national team. He has played 74 matches for the Gabonese national team, scoring 30 goals and providing 10 assists.