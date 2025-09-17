Atlético Madrid defender handled the ball in the penalty area, but the referee did not award a penalty
Liverpool and Atlético Madrid are facing off in the opening round of the UEFA Champions League, and a contentious incident occurred during the first half.
Details: A Liverpool player entered the penalty area and attempted a cross into the center. An Atlético Madrid defender went to ground with a sliding challenge, and the ball struck his hand, but the referees decided not to award a penalty for the incident.
In the match between Real and Marseille, there was another controversial moment. French midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia drove inside and took a shot on goal, but Éder Militão blocked it. However, the Brazilian did so with his hand extended. Despite this, the referees also ignored the incident.
