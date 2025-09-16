Controversy: Referee denies Marseille penalty after Éder Militão handball

A debatable moment.

On Tuesday, September 16, Real Madrid hosted Marseille, and just before halftime the match produced a contentious episode.

Details: Marseille midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia cut inside and struck towards goal, but his effort was blocked by Éder Militão. However, the Brazilian did so with his arm extended outward. It was a controversial situation, as the hand was close to his body yet still increased his silhouette. The officials ultimately decided not to award a penalty.

📸 - NO PENALTY GIVEN FOR MARSEILLE! pic.twitter.com/ADzOaBv7dW — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) September 16, 2025

eder militao qui agrandit volontairement son corps et qui utilise son coude pour contre le ballon mdrrrr même pas de VAR🤣🤣🤣.



le cirque continue. pic.twitter.com/zHn2IK69em — 𝒮𝒜𝐿𝐼𝐻𝒪𝒰 (@ssalihouu2) September 16, 2025

