Controversy: Referee denies Marseille penalty after Éder Militão handball
A debatable moment.
Football news Today, 15:56Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Getty Images
On Tuesday, September 16, Real Madrid hosted Marseille, and just before halftime the match produced a contentious episode.
Details: Marseille midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia cut inside and struck towards goal, but his effort was blocked by Éder Militão. However, the Brazilian did so with his arm extended outward. It was a controversial situation, as the hand was close to his body yet still increased his silhouette. The officials ultimately decided not to award a penalty.
