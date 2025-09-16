RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Controversy: Referee denies Marseille penalty after Éder Militão handball

Controversy: Referee denies Marseille penalty after Éder Militão handball

A debatable moment.
Football news Today, 15:56
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Controversy: Referee denies Marseille penalty after Éder Militão handball Getty Images

On Tuesday, September 16, Real Madrid hosted Marseille, and just before halftime the match produced a contentious episode.

Details: Marseille midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia cut inside and struck towards goal, but his effort was blocked by Éder Militão. However, the Brazilian did so with his arm extended outward. It was a controversial situation, as the hand was close to his body yet still increased his silhouette. The officials ultimately decided not to award a penalty.

Reminder: An unusual incident occurred during the Champions League group stage match between Tottenham and Villarreal, when the Spanish side’s goalkeeper scored a bizarre own goal.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Marseille Marseille Schedule Marseille News Marseille Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
Related Team News
The right call? Referee ignores Mbappé incident and waves away penalty claims Football news Today, 16:30 The right call? Referee ignores Mbappé incident and waves away penalty claims
Heroic half: Marseille goalkeeper sets Champions League record Football news Today, 16:17 Heroic half: Marseille goalkeeper sets Champions League record
Continues to rewrite history! Mbappé now among the top 7 Champions League scorers Football news Today, 15:55 Continues to rewrite history! Mbappé now among the top 7 Champions League scorers
“Cooked up” themselves: Real Madrid players concede an own-goal Football news Today, 15:42 “Cooked up” themselves: Real Madrid players concede an own-goal
Played just a few minutes: Trent Alexander-Arnold suffers injury Football news Today, 15:18 Played just a few minutes: Trent Alexander-Arnold suffers injury
Franco Mastantuono breaks Real Madrid club record in UEFA Champions League Football news Today, 14:45 Franco Mastantuono breaks Real Madrid club record in UEFA Champions League
Related Tournament News
Bizarre own goal! Villarreal goalkeeper scores into his own net Football news Today, 15:28 Bizarre own goal! Villarreal goalkeeper scores into his own net
Six consecutive wins: Arsenal's historic triumph over Spanish teams Football news Today, 15:03 Six consecutive wins: Arsenal's historic triumph over Spanish teams
Martinelli enters UEFA Champions League top three for remarkable stat Football news Today, 15:01 Martinelli enters UEFA Champions League top three for remarkable stat
Champions League. Matchday 1. September 17. Predictions from Dailysports Football news Today, 14:28 Champions League. Matchday 1. September 17. Predictions from Dailysports
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores