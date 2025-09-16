Bizarre own goal! Villarreal goalkeeper scores into his own net

Tottenham take the lead in comical fashion

An unusual incident unfolded during the Champions League group stage clash between Tottenham and Villarreal. The Spanish team's goalkeeper became the author of a bizarre own goal.

Details: In the 4th minute, the "Yellow Submarine" keeper Luiz Junior tried to intercept a routine pass from a defender, but only made things worse. The ball awkwardly rebounded off him and flew straight into the net.

Luiz Junior, what are you doing mate!? 🤦‍♂️



A truly incredible howler from the Villarreal goalkeeper gifts Tottenham the lead 😂 pic.twitter.com/w2X2liM11I — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) September 16, 2025

As a result, thanks to this own goal, Tottenham are currently leading 1-0.

Reminder: Arsenal set a historic record against Spanish teams