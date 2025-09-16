Bizarre own goal! Villarreal goalkeeper scores into his own net
Tottenham take the lead in comical fashion
Football news Today, 15:28Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
https://x.com/TheAthleticFC/status/1968029682684817694
An unusual incident unfolded during the Champions League group stage clash between Tottenham and Villarreal. The Spanish team's goalkeeper became the author of a bizarre own goal.
Details: In the 4th minute, the "Yellow Submarine" keeper Luiz Junior tried to intercept a routine pass from a defender, but only made things worse. The ball awkwardly rebounded off him and flew straight into the net.
As a result, thanks to this own goal, Tottenham are currently leading 1-0.
Reminder: Arsenal set a historic record against Spanish teams