Dailysports News Football news Six consecutive wins: Arsenal's historic triumph over Spanish teams

Six consecutive wins: Arsenal's historic triumph over Spanish teams

Arsenal continues their winning streak against Spanish clubs
Football news Today, 15:03
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
Six consecutive wins: Arsenal's historic triumph over Spanish teams https://x.com/Arsenal/status/1968018230762758273

Arsenal defeated Spanish side Athletic with a 2-0 victory, setting a historic milestone in the process.

Details: In their match against Athletic, Arsenal claimed the win and etched their name into the annals of European football. The Gunners became the first team in the history of the European Cup/UEFA Champions League to win six consecutive matches against Spanish clubs.

For the record: Athletic Bilbao became the first Spanish club since September 1955 to take part in a Champions League match without a single player with prior experience in the tournament.

