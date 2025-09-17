RU RU ES ES FR FR
"You know who you are." Tottenham fans gave Partey a "warm" welcome

"You know who you are." Tottenham fans gave Partey a "warm" welcome

Several factors came together.
Football news Today, 03:29
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Thomas Partey Getty Images

Yesterday, thanks to an own goal, Tottenham secured a victory over Villarreal in their opening group stage match of the Champions League. However, for Spurs fans, there was another player besides Manor Solomon who drew plenty of attention.

Details: That player was Cameroonian Thomas Partey, and there were two key reasons for the spotlight. First, he's a former Arsenal player. Second, he is currently under suspicion of rape, and while the team recovers after the match, the midfielder will have to appear in court.

After Partey came on in the 78th minute, Tottenham fans broke into a chant: "Thomas Partey, you know who you are."

Reminder: The hearing regarding the Cameroonian has been postponed multiple times since the initial session in August. It was first scheduled for September 2, then moved to September 15, and according to the latest information, the hearing will take place today, September 17.

