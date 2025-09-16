Partey could play for Villarreal against Tottenham on the eve of court hearing
Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey finds himself in a highly challenging situation. He will travel with Villarreal to Tottenham’s stadium—a ground he’s not fond of—and, to make matters more complicated, he’s due in court on Wednesday. Yet, the head coach of the Yellow Submarine, Marcelino, has no doubts about the player’s readiness.
Details: Marcelino stated that the Cameroonian is fully prepared in all aspects, and for him, football remains the top priority.
Quote: "I am completely confident that he is ready both mentally and technically. Of course, he will be ready. We are very happy to have Thomas with us, both for his footballing qualities and as a person. He is an excellent player with a wealth of experience, has played for top teams, and possesses outstanding skills and a high level of play.
We are talking about football and about a player who could be completely innocent. Tomorrow we have a football match, and the main thing is football. Thomas is with the team, he’s available, and if his physical condition is good, he’ll be on the pitch with us."