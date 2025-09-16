Partey could play for Villarreal against Tottenham on the eve of court hearing

Coach has no doubts.

Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey finds himself in a highly challenging situation. He will travel with Villarreal to Tottenham’s stadium—a ground he’s not fond of—and, to make matters more complicated, he’s due in court on Wednesday. Yet, the head coach of the Yellow Submarine, Marcelino, has no doubts about the player’s readiness.

Details: Marcelino stated that the Cameroonian is fully prepared in all aspects, and for him, football remains the top priority.