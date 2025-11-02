ES ES FR FR
Ask Pep. Haaland jokes about his substitution in the match against Bournemouth

The Norwegian stays true to his style
Football news Today, 14:20
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Ask Pep. Haaland jokes about his substitution in the match against Bournemouth Photo: x.com/theflankerID

Manchester City claimed victory over Bournemouth in the tenth round of the Premier League, climbing to second place in the standings. The Citizens secured the win thanks to a brace from Haaland and a goal by O’Riley.

Guardiola subbed the Norwegian striker off in the 82nd minute, bringing on Omar Marmoush in his place. After the match, Haaland had a playful quip about his substitution.

- You were taken off despite having a chance to complete a hat-trick…

- You’ll have to ask Pep about that... I think some fantasy football managers weren’t too thrilled with my substitution.

For the record, Haaland has already netted 13 goals in ten Premier League matches this season. He celebrated one of his goals against the Cherries with his trademark robot celebration.

