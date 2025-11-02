"I'm a genius." Guardiola assesses Doku's performance in new role

The Spaniard moved Jérémy closer to the center of the pitch

Manchester City clinched a victory over Bournemouth, a result that lifted Guardiola's side up to second place in the Premier League table.

After the match, Pep Guardiola was asked about Jérémy Doku's performance in his new role. The Belgian now features as an inside forward, frequently finding himself on the ball in central areas—unlike last season, when he operated as a traditional winger.

"I'm a genius. Tactics, my friend," said Guardiola.

Recall, we previously reported that Haaland made a witty remark about his substitution. By the way, the Norwegian has already scored 13 goals in 10 matches in this season's Premier League campaign.