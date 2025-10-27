Finally! Rodri rejoins the main squad after a serious injury. The midfielder could return to the pitch as early as the next match

Good news for the Citizens.

The Ballon d'Or winner of last year has recovered from his injury.

Details: Today, it was revealed that 29-year-old defensive midfielder for Manchester City and the Spanish national team, Rodri, has rejoined the main group and resumed full training after his injury.

It seems Rodri's run of injuries has finally come to an end, and now the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner can fully prepare for the upcoming fixtures.

Rodri suffered a muscle injury on October 5 in the match against Brentford, forcing him to miss three matches.

Manchester City's next match is on November 2 at the Etihad against Bournemouth, and Rodri has every chance of making his return to the pitch in this game.

🚨💙 Rodri returns in training with Man City squad ahead of upcoming games after muscle injury. pic.twitter.com/xOUiZXIfWb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 27, 2025

