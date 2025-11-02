Robot. Haaland celebrates goal against Bournemouth in hilarious fashion

The Norwegian continues his scoring spree

In the tenth round of the English Premier League, Manchester City hosts Bournemouth. The teams went into halftime with the score at 2-1.

For the Citizens, Erling Haaland bagged a brace. The Norwegian striker, after assists from Cherki, scored his 12th and 13th Premier League goals in just 10 matches. He’s also netted four more in the Champions League and added nine for Norway since the start of the current club season.

The forward celebrated his first goal against Bournemouth in a comical way, mimicking a robot.

HAALAND 25 GOALS IN 16 GAMES FOR BOTH MANCHESTER CITY AND NORWAY!



It’s worth noting that a win would see Guardiola’s men climb to second place in the league table.