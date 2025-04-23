Arteta not planning rotation ahead of PSG clash
Arsenal stands on the brink of crucial Champions League semi-final matches against PSG. With six days remaining until the first match, the players will have plenty of time to rest. It seems Arsenal's head coach Mikel Arteta is guided by this fact ahead of the match against Crystal Palace.
Details: The Gunners' manager stated that he will not rotate the squad against their neighbors, as if the players are in good condition, they should play.
Quote: "We cannot think in those terms. I believe that when players are fit, when they are available and want to play, they should play. And they show their best when they play, and they have consistency in their performances.
Physically they are good, emotionally they are good, and their understanding, their rhythm, and their decision-making are top-notch. That's why we need players. If they are not, then there is nothing to discuss. And if they are not in a condition to perform, we will not play them. But if they are fit, we will play them," Arteta stated.