Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - April 23, 2025

Football news Yesterday, 06:51
In the 34th round of the Premier League, Arsenal will face Crystal Palace. Our team has prepared information for you on where and when to watch this game.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: what to know about the match

Arsenal is in second place, and their chances of winning the championship are almost nil. With five rounds to go, they are 13 points behind the leader, meaning if the Gunners lose this game, Liverpool will clinch the title early. However, Arsenal is currently on an impressive run, unbeaten in 11 consecutive matches. Arteta's team has 66 points after 33 rounds.

Crystal Palace is, one might say, playing out the rest of this season. They are in 12th place in the table with 44 points after 33 rounds. Although theoretically, they still have a chance for European competition, as they are 13 points behind the seventh place with five rounds to go. If the Eagles win, their mathematical chances remain. However, of course, the odds are minimal, considering the form of their competitors.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: when and where the match will take place

The Premier League matchday 34 between Arsenal and Crystal Palace will take place on Wednesday, April 23, at the Emirates. The game is scheduled earlier because the Eagles are set to play in the FA Cup semi-finals over the weekend. Kick-off is at 21:00 Central European Time.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 12:00

  • New York 15:00

  • Panama 15:00

  • Toronto 15:00

  • Port of Spain 16:00

  • London 20:00

  • Yaoundé 21:00

  • Abuja 21:00

  • Cape Town 22:00

  • New Delhi 00:30

  • Sydney 05:00

  • Kiribati 07:00

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

  • Australia - Optus Sport

  • Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now, StarTimes, Canal +

  • Canada - fuboTV Canada, Amazon

  • Kenya - SuperSport, Sporty, DStv Now

  • Nigeria - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • South Africa - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Uganda - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • United Kingdom - TNT

  • United States - Peacock, SiriusXM FC

Other countries:

  • Algeria - beIN Sports, TOD

  • Angola - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Anguilla - Csport.tv

  • Antigua and Barbuda - Csport.tv

  • Barbados - Csport.tv

  • Belize - Paramount+

  • Botswana - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • British Virgin Islands - Csport.tv

  • Cayman Islands - Csport.tv

  • China - iQiyi, Migu, QQ Sports Live

  • Dominica - Csport.tv

  • Fiji - Sky Sport, Premier League TV

  • Gambia - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Ghana - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Grenada - Csport.tv

  • Hong Kong - Now Player

  • India - Hotstar VIP, JioTV

  • Ireland - Premier Sports, BBC Radio, Premier Player

  • Jamaica - Csport.tv

  • Kiribati - Sky Sport

  • Lesotho - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Liberia - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Madagascar - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Malawi - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Marshall Islands - Sky Sport

  • Mauritius - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Namibia - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Nauru - Sky Sport

  • Palau - Sky Sport

  • Palestine - beIN SPORTS, TOD

  • Panama - Paramount +, Csport.tv

  • Rwanda - SuperSport, Canal +

  • Saint Lucia - Csport.tv

  • Samoa - Sky Sport

  • Sierra Leone - SuperSport, Canal +, DStv Now

  • Singapore - Star Hub

  • Solomon Islands - Sky Sport

  • South Sudan - beIN Sports, DStv Now

  • Sudan - beIN Sports, TOD, SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Tanzania - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Tonga - Sky Sport

  • Trinidad and Tobago - Csport.tv

  • Tuvalu - Sky Sport

  • Zambia - SuperSport

  • Zimbabwe - SuperSport, DStv Now

