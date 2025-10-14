Arsenal prodigy Dowman won't be in Football Manager 2026 — here's why

All because of Football Manager's rules

Arsenal fans hoping to sign young sensation Max Dowman in the new Football Manager 2026 are set for disappointment. The developers have left the 15-year-old midfielder out of the game's database, and there's an official reason behind this decision.

Details: According to Sports Interactive Insider, Football Manager rules prohibit including players under the age of 16 unless there is explicit parental permission (as was once the case with Martin Ødegaard in FM15).

Born in 2009, Dowman has already become one of England's brightest young sensations. He found the net in the UEFA Youth League at just 14, played for the U18s, and even trained with Arsenal's senior squad. Mikel Arteta himself labeled him "an immense talent," drawing comparisons to Spain's star Lamine Yamal.

That means Dowman won't appear in the game until at least the next edition, when he reaches the eligible age.

Alongside him, other wonderkids missing from the game include: Joshua Abe from Liverpool, JJ Gabriel from Manchester United, Rayan Bardghji from Danish side Nordsjælland, and Filip Pavic from Bayern Munich.

