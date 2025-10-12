Prediction on game Total under 4 Odds: 1.56 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On Tuesday, October 14, at 20:45 Central European Time, Latvia will host England at the Daugava Stadium in Riga as part of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Let's take a look at a bet on total goals for this match.

Latvia

The Latvian national team is far from its best form and has been delivering inconsistent results for quite some time. The squad is going through a tough spell — over their last six matches across all competitions, including friendlies, Latvia has failed to register a single victory. Moreover, across an eleven-game stretch, they have managed just one narrow win — a 1-0 success over Andorra in the World Cup qualifiers. Even at home, Latvia recently struggled against this same opponent, settling for a 2-2 draw.

In the group standings after six rounds, Latvia sits fourth with just five points. Their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup are already over, so the remaining fixtures against England and Serbia are largely a formality.

The team also fared poorly in the Nations League — finishing bottom of League C and dropping to League D. In the first round of qualifiers, Latvia already faced England and suffered a heavy 0-3 defeat.

England

England are the undisputed favorites in their group and are confidently marching toward World Cup qualification under the guidance of Thomas Tuchel. While the Three Lions' playing style isn't always dazzling or spectacular, they consistently get the job done.

Under their new manager, England have had a flawless qualifying campaign: 5 wins from 5 matches, 13 goals scored, and not a single goal conceded. Over their last seven games, they've allowed just one goal — in a friendly against Senegal, which also marked their only defeat in this stretch. In official competitions, England remain unbeaten and haven't dropped a single point.

It's also worth noting their achievements in the Nations League: even under the previous manager, England managed to earn promotion to League A and will now compete in the top tier.

Probable lineups

Latvia: Zviedris, Balodis, Cernomordijs, Jurkovskis, Ciganiks, Savalnieks, Saveljevs, Zelenkovs, Varslavans, Gutkovskis, Ikaunieks.

Zviedris, Balodis, Cernomordijs, Jurkovskis, Ciganiks, Savalnieks, Saveljevs, Zelenkovs, Varslavans, Gutkovskis, Ikaunieks. England: Pickford, O'Riley, Konsa, Guehi, Lewis-Skelly, Anderson, Rice, Saka, Rogers, Gordon, Kane.

Key facts and head-to-head

Latvia have failed to win 10 of their last 11 matches.

4 of Latvia's last 5 matches have featured under 2.5 goals.

Latvia have conceded first in 5 of their last 6 matches.

England have won 9 of their last 10 matches.

England have won 6 of their last 7 away games.

England have scored first in 12 of their last 13 matches.

Prediction for Latvia vs England

This clash features teams at completely opposite ends of both the table and the quality spectrum. Latvia have been in poor form, unable to find their rhythm, while England have enjoyed a flawless qualifying campaign. The Three Lions have yet to concede a goal and have total control over their qualification path. We expect England to play with composure and secure a confident result, but likely without an excessive number of goals. My bet for this match is under 4 goals at odds of 1.56.