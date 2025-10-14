Solid company! Arsenal, Real Madrid and Manchester City begin the chase for Nathaniel Brown

The talented German has attracted attention from numerous clubs.

The defender could be on the move as early as this winter.

Details: According to BILD, Eintracht’s 22-year-old left-back Nathaniel Brown has become a top target for three giants: London’s Arsenal, Real Madrid, and Manchester City, all ready to battle it out for the signature of this promising player.

Eintracht are not ruling out the possibility of letting the player leave during the winter transfer window, but only if a generous offer is put on the table.

This season, Brown has made 8 appearances for the club, scoring 1 goal and providing 2 assists.

Brown’s current contract with Eintracht runs until 2030, and Transfermarkt values his transfer fee at 30 million euros.

