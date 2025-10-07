Talent comes at a high price! Eintracht sets terms for Premier League clubs regarding Can Uzun
The Germans are clearly not willing to sell on the cheap.
Details: According to renowned journalist Florian Plettenberg, German side Eintracht is prepared to let their 19-year-old attacking midfielder Can Uzun go for no less than €80 million.
It is reported that several Premier League clubs have shown interest in the young Turkish talent. However, Eintracht has made it clear they will not consider selling the player during the winter transfer window. The club is only ready for negotiations next summer, and only if the offer exceeds €80 million.
Can Uzun has scored 11 goals and provided 7 assists in 40 appearances for Eintracht. His current contract runs until 2029, and Transfermarkt values him at €18 million.
