Thank you for everything, legend! Official: Bas Dost retires due to heart issues

Unfortunately, the condition could not be overcome.
Football news Today, 08:00
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Bas Dost of Frankfurt is seen during the Bundesliga match between VfB Stuttgart and Eintracht Frankfurt Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Health comes first.

Details: Today it was announced that 36-year-old Dutch striker Bas Dost has been forced to end his football career due to heart problems.

According to the AD portal, Bas Dost has officially hung up his boots after suffering a cardiac arrest nearly two years ago during the AZ vs. NEC match. Back in October 2023, Dost collapsed on the pitch due to myocarditis. Fortunately, he was successfully resuscitated on the field and immediately rushed to the hospital, where he spent the next two weeks with an internal defibrillator implanted—a device used to treat cardiac arrhythmia.

Although Dost had hoped to make a professional comeback, doctors ultimately prohibited him from returning to football at a professional level because the inflammation in his heart muscle had not subsided.

Across his career, Dost played 540 matches, scoring 269 goals and providing 59 assists. He represented clubs such as Sporting, Wolfsburg, Heerenveen, Heracles, Club Brugge, Eintracht, Emmen, and NEC Nijmegen.

Dost also earned 18 caps for the Netherlands national team, scoring one goal.

