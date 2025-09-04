Bryan Ruiz Reflects on Costly Miss That Led Him Back to Alajuelense

Bryan Ruiz, one of Costa Rica’s most celebrated footballers, has looked back on what he calls the most painful moment of his career. On March 5, 2016, in a decisive derby between Sporting Lisbon and Benfica, he missed a clear chance to equalize, a mistake that not only shifted the title race but also changed the course of his career, ultimately guiding him back to Liga Deportiva Alajuelense.

The match at José Alvalade carried enormous weight in the title battle. With the goal wide open, Ruiz sent the ball over the bar, and Benfica’s win paved the way for them to lift the trophy by a single point over Sporting. “That game against Benfica was very hard, because of what that miss meant. In the end, we lost the championship by one point, and after so many years without winning, it was very frustrating,” the former Costa Rica captain admitted.

The incident became a turning point. After leaving Sporting, Ruiz played briefly for Santos in Brazil, but eventually returned to Costa Rican football. Alajuelense welcomed him home, giving him the chance to close his career where it began, supported by the loyal manudo fans. Looking back, that missed opportunity in Portugal, though painful, became the twist of fate that reconnected him with his roots and shaped his farewell on home soil.