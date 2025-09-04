RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Bryan Ruiz Reflects on Costly Miss That Led Him Back to Alajuelense

Bryan Ruiz Reflects on Costly Miss That Led Him Back to Alajuelense

Football news Today, 19:35
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Bryan Ruiz Reflects on Costly Miss That Led Him Back to Alajuelense Bryan Ruiz Reflects on Costly Miss That Led Him Back to Alajuelense

Bryan Ruiz, one of Costa Rica’s most celebrated footballers, has looked back on what he calls the most painful moment of his career. On March 5, 2016, in a decisive derby between Sporting Lisbon and Benfica, he missed a clear chance to equalize, a mistake that not only shifted the title race but also changed the course of his career, ultimately guiding him back to Liga Deportiva Alajuelense.

The match at José Alvalade carried enormous weight in the title battle. With the goal wide open, Ruiz sent the ball over the bar, and Benfica’s win paved the way for them to lift the trophy by a single point over Sporting. “That game against Benfica was very hard, because of what that miss meant. In the end, we lost the championship by one point, and after so many years without winning, it was very frustrating,” the former Costa Rica captain admitted.

The incident became a turning point. After leaving Sporting, Ruiz played briefly for Santos in Brazil, but eventually returned to Costa Rican football. Alajuelense welcomed him home, giving him the chance to close his career where it began, supported by the loyal manudo fans. Looking back, that missed opportunity in Portugal, though painful, became the twist of fate that reconnected him with his roots and shaped his farewell on home soil.

Related teams and leagues
LD Alajuelense LD Alajuelense Schedule LD Alajuelense News LD Alajuelense Transfers
Sporting CP Sporting CP Schedule Sporting CP News Sporting CP Transfers
Related Team News
Nottingham Forest missed a player sale by... one minute Football news Yesterday, 08:44 Nottingham Forest missed a player sale by... one minute
Ortega Set to Extend Stay at Alajuelense Football news 02 sep 2025, 22:05 Ortega Set to Extend Stay at Alajuelense
Conrad Harder Transfer news 31 aug 2025, 04:13 A replacement for Jackson. Chelsea ready to let striker go if they sign Konrad Harder
“Big Advantage”: Kendall Waston Fires Up the Clasico Against Alajuelense Football news 28 aug 2025, 22:05 “Big Advantage”: Kendall Waston Fires Up the Clasico Against Alajuelense
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores