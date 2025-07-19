Arsenal legend shocked by club's decision to sign Madueke
The decision to sign Chelsea winger Noni Madueke had already sparked discontent among Arsenal fans before it was even finalized. When the move became official, the public was simply outraged.
Details: Former Arsenal player and now Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson is stunned by the decision, arguing that even Jadon Sancho, in his current form, would be a better option than Madueke. At the same time, Merson suspects that Arsenal might be preparing to sell Bukayo Saka with this move.
Quote: "I'm in shock. If Arsenal were to sign anyone from Chelsea, Madueke would be the last player I'd expect to see. Chelsea simply can't believe their luck that they managed to sell him. I'd pick Jadon Sancho, even as he is now, over Madueke. If Saka is fit, he's always in the starting lineup. So why spend £52 million on his backup? Or is this a sign they're preparing to sell him?"