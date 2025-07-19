Arsenal legend shocked by club's decision to sign Madueke

The decision to sign Chelsea winger Noni Madueke had already sparked discontent among Arsenal fans before it was even finalized. When the move became official, the public was simply outraged.

Details: Former Arsenal player and now Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson is stunned by the decision, arguing that even Jadon Sancho, in his current form, would be a better option than Madueke. At the same time, Merson suspects that Arsenal might be preparing to sell Bukayo Saka with this move.