Arsenal is preparing a new contract for Zinchenko

Arsenal is preparing a new contract for Zinchenko

Football news Today, 06:40
Arsenal is preparing a new contract for Zinchenko

Recently, information appeared in the press that Arsenal are in negotiations to extend the contract of defender Ben White and captain Martin Odegaard. The publication 90min claims that the list of players with whom the Gunners want to extend their agreements includes Ukrainian Alex Zinchenko.

According to the source, in addition to the new contracts of Odegaard and White, the extension of the contract with the left full-back is a priority goal. The terms of a possible agreement are not yet known. It should be added that Zinchenko’s current contract runs until the summer of 2026.

The footballer himself moved to Arsenal one year ago from Manchester City, with whom he won the English Premier Leaque and League Cup four times, and also won the country's Cup and Super Cup once each. With the Gunners last season, the defender finished second in the championship, which allowed the club to return to the Champions League after 8 years.

For Arsenal, Zinchenko played 33 matches in all tournaments, in which he scored 1 goal and assisted his partners twice.

This season the “gunners” are so far undefeated (3 wins and a draw). Today the team will have to compete against Everton away. Starting whistle at 17:30 CET.

