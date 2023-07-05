Arsenal are preparing another high-profile transfer

London “Arsenal” is preparing another high-profile transfer.

According to the German edition of Sport Bild, the vice-champion of England is showing serious interest in acquiring 22-year-old Leverkusen defender Jeremy Frimpong.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is now in need of an attacking full-back, the source says, and Frimpong is an ideal candidate for reinforcements.

The 22-year-old defender could cost the English club at least €40m.

It remains unclear whether Frimpong himself is ready to move to the London club, because other top clubs in Europe were also interested in his services.

In the previous season, Jeremy was named to the Bundesliga All-Star Team of the Season by Whoscored.

The Dutch defender made 34 appearances in the last German league season, scoring eight goals and making eight assists.

According to the portal Transfermarkt, its approximate cost is € 40 million.

Recall that last season, Arsenal finished second in the Premier League.