EN RU
Main News Arsenal are preparing another high-profile transfer

Arsenal are preparing another high-profile transfer

Football news Today, 10:00
Arsenal are preparing another high-profile transfer Photo: Bayer's twitter

London “Arsenal” is preparing another high-profile transfer.

According to the German edition of Sport Bild, the vice-champion of England is showing serious interest in acquiring 22-year-old Leverkusen defender Jeremy Frimpong.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is now in need of an attacking full-back, the source says, and Frimpong is an ideal candidate for reinforcements.

The 22-year-old defender could cost the English club at least €40m.

It remains unclear whether Frimpong himself is ready to move to the London club, because other top clubs in Europe were also interested in his services.

In the previous season, Jeremy was named to the Bundesliga All-Star Team of the Season by Whoscored.

The Dutch defender made 34 appearances in the last German league season, scoring eight goals and making eight assists.

According to the portal Transfermarkt, its approximate cost is € 40 million.

Recall that last season, Arsenal finished second in the Premier League.

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Arsenal Bayer Leverkusen Premier League England Bundesliga Germany
Popular news
Manchester United buy England midfielder Football news Today, 11:54 Manchester United buy England midfielder
PSG announces new head coach Football news Today, 11:32 PSG announces new head coach
Barcelona close deal for Brazilian supertalent Football news Yesterday, 15:15 Barcelona close deal for Brazilian supertalent
Newcastle buy AC Milan midfielder for €70m Football news 03 july 2023, 14:33 Newcastle buy AC Milan midfielder for €70m
The national team of Ukraine reached the semi-finals of the European Youth Championship Football news 02 july 2023, 16:53 The national team of Ukraine reached the semi-finals of the European Youth Championship
Kylian Mbappe demanded huge amount from Real Madrid Football news 02 july 2023, 16:42 Kylian Mbappe demanded huge amount from Real Madrid
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:54 Manchester United buy England midfielder Football news Today, 11:42 Atlético sign top defender Football news Today, 11:32 PSG announces new head coach Football news Today, 10:00 Arsenal are preparing another high-profile transfer Football news Today, 09:00 Gerrard prepares two top transfers for Al Ittifaq Football news Today, 06:35 Arsenal have completed the long-awaited transfer of the summer in England Football news Today, 06:00 Borussia Dortmund want to sign Juventus midfielder Football news Today, 06:00 Spalletti told when he will return to football Football news Today, 05:35 Mount has an important message for Chelsea fans Football news Today, 05:00 PSG called Mbappe a liar
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Al Ahly vs Ismaily 5 July 2023 Football Today Godoy Cruz vs Platense predictions and betting tips on July 5, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Spain U21 vs Ukraine U21 5 July 2023 Football Today Tigre vs Banfield predictions and betting tips on July 5, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Rosario Central vs Estudiantes 5 July 2023 Football Today Sao Paulo vs Palmeiras predictions and betting tips on July 6, 2023 Football Today Flamengo vs Atletico Paranaense predictions and betting tips on July 6, 2023 Football Today America Mineiro vs Corinthians predictions and betting tips on July 6, 2023 Football Today River Plate vs Colon predictions and betting tips on July 6, 2023 Football 06 july 2023 Sarmiento vs Talleres predictions and betting tips on July 7, 2023