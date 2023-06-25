Another soccer star ready to go to Saudi Arabia

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri can move to the Saudi championship.

As the source writes, the 55-year-old coach is ready to consider a lucrative offer from one of the local clubs.

At the same time, Juventus began to look for a replacement coach. Among the candidates are Antonio Conte and Igor Tudor, who are out of work.

Last season Juventus finished seventh in Serie A. Allegri's contract expires in two years.