Another late Salah goal. Liverpool rewrites Premier League history

"The Reds" set a new club record under Slot's leadership
Football news Today, 12:13
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Liverpool snatched a dramatic away victory over Burnley in the fourth round of the English Premier League.

The Reds dominated throughout the match, but the only goal came deep into stoppage time, in the 90+5th minute. Mohamed Salah converted a penalty to secure the win and allowed Arne Slot to set a new record as Liverpool manager.

With this result, Liverpool have now scored in 38 consecutive Premier League matches—a club record and the third-longest scoring streak in the competition's history.

But that's not the only remarkable feat for the Reds. The team has now won four Premier League games in a row, each time scoring the decisive goal in the final 10 minutes. Against Bournemouth, Chiesa netted in the 88th minute; Ngumoha struck at 90+10 against Newcastle, and Szoboszlai clinched victory over Arsenal in the 83rd minute.

