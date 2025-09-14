Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.56 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On September 15, 2025, the opening round of the AFC Champions League’s West Group will see Al Wahda from the UAE take on Al Ittihad from Saudi Arabia. Kick-off is scheduled for 18:00 Central European Time. Let’s take a look at a bet on the teams’ goal-scoring potential in this clash.

Al Wahda

Last season, Al Wahda did not compete in the AFC Champions League, but they’ve earned a spot this year thanks to a third-place finish in the previous UAE League campaign. The new season has started quite well for the club: three matches played, two goalless draws, and one victory. They currently sit fifth in the league table. In the UAE League Cup, Al Wahda advanced to the quarterfinals.

At home, Al Wahda have been a force, going unbeaten in eight straight matches on their own turf. Historically, they’ve faced Al Ittihad three times: Al Wahda lost twice, but in their most recent home encounter in 2019, they claimed a convincing 4-1 victory.

Al Ittihad

Al Ittihad were crowned Saudi Arabian champions last season and also lifted the Saudi King’s Cup. The new campaign started less brightly: in the Saudi Super Cup, they were eliminated in the semifinals by Al Nassr. In the league, though, they opened with authority, posting emphatic wins—5-2 over Al Akhdoud and 4-2 against Al Fateh. Last year, Al Ittihad did not feature in the AFC Champions League, but the season before, they reached the quarterfinals, where they fell to Al Hilal.

In head-to-head clashes with Al Wahda, the two sides have met six times in total. Al Ittihad hold the advantage: three wins, two draws, and only one defeat. Only two of those matches saw both teams get on the scoresheet, while three ended with high goal totals.

Probable lineups

Al Wahda: Ahmed, Zouhir, Ghorbani, Ivkovic, Amaral, Hamad, Jadson, Folha, Khribin, Tadic, Kruspski.

Al Ittihad: Rajkovic, Al Shankiti, Al-Mousa, Pereira, Fagihi, Kante, Fabinho, Aouar, Bergwijn, Diaby, Benzema.

Key facts and head-to-head record

Al Wahda are unbeaten in 18 consecutive matches.

Seven of Al Ittihad’s last eight games ended with over 2.5 goals.

Both teams scored in six of Al Ittihad’s last seven matches.

Al Wahda vs Al Ittihad match prediction

Both Al Wahda and Al Ittihad come into this fixture in excellent form. Al Wahda have been rock-solid recently, maintaining a long unbeaten streak and consistent performances at home. Al Ittihad have hit their stride at the start of the league, racking up several high-scoring victories. Their last head-to-head was a goal fest, and both sides have already shown attacking intent this season. Given the current form of both teams, we can expect an open, entertaining, and high-scoring encounter. My pick for this match is over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.56.