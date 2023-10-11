Another Juventus midfielder could face a suspension

Juventus midfielder Nicolò Fagioli could face a suspension due to allegations of involvement with unauthorized online gambling platforms, as reported by Tuttosport.

According to the reports, the Turin prosecutor's office is investigating Fagioli's alleged activities on unlicensed online gambling platforms. The 22-year-old player could face a three-year suspension if law enforcement authorities prove his guilt.

Fagioli's lawyer stated that the player has cooperated with sports justice and remains calm about the situation.

"Nicolò is calm and entirely focused on Juventus and the championship. As Nicolò Fagioli's lawyers, we can state that our client is responsibly handling the matter with the aim of maximum transparency and collaboration with ordinary and sports judicial authorities, as evidenced by the fact that he was the first to act promptly and swiftly regarding the Federal Prosecutor," the lawyer said.

The Italian Football Federation has already questioned the young footballer. According to journalists, the prosecutor's office initiated the investigation back in August, so it may conclude by November.

The case arose when investigators were examining transactions on unlicensed gambling websites and identified Fagioli's name. Such violations typically lead to fines, but given Fagioli's status as a professional athlete and a member of the federation, the punishment could be more severe.