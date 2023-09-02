Another fiasco for Mourinho. Roma 1-2 Milan: watch free highlights

In Serie A, only the third round has begun, and both Roman clubs are in the relegation zone. On Friday, Roma suffered its second defeat of the season. Without Dybala, Azmun, Abraham, who are injured, as well as Lukaku, who did not get into shape, the Wolves lost to Milan at the Stadio Olimpico. “Rossoneri” by the 50th minute were leading 2-0 thanks to the goals of Giroud and Leau, and the last half an hour played with ten footballers. However, this did not help Roma to recoup: only in stoppage time Spinazzola scored in the hosts.

Milan became the first club in Serie A this season to score nine points out of nine possible at the start of the new season. If Lazio and Empoli win their matches at the weekend, then Roma will drop to last place in the standings.

Roma - Milan 1:2

Goals: Spinazzola 90+2 - Giroud 9, Leau 48