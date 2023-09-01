Milan in the minority defeats Roma

Milan beat Roma away. One of the central matches of this weekend took place in the third round of Serie A at Stadio Olimpico.

Olivier Giroud opened the scoring in the ninth minute by converting a penalty. No more goals were scored in the first half of the match. In the debut of the second, Raphael Leau doubled the advantage of the guests. In the 61st minute, Milan remained in the minority. Defender Fikayo Tomori received a second yellow card and was sent off. Roma managed to score one goal, but no more.

Milan wins for the third time in three matches and has nine points. Roma is 18th in Serie A with one point.

"Roma" - "Milan" 1:2 (0:1, 1:1)

Goals: 0:1 - 9 Giroud, 0:2 - 48 Leau, 1:2 - 90+2 Spinazzola.