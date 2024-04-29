Ancelotti vs Bayern. Is there a chance for the German team?

The head coach of Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti, has already firmly etched his name in history with his unique accomplishments. He is the only coach to have won the UEFA Champions League four times, and also holds a championship title in each of the top five European leagues.

On Tuesday, April 30th, his Real Madrid will face Bayern Munich in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. Interestingly, Ancelotti boasts an impressive record against Bayern Munich, having not suffered a single defeat in eight years while coaching Milan. The last match Ancelotti had against the Bavarians was in the 2013/14 season. At that time, he was also at the helm of Real Madrid and eventually won that tournament.

It's worth noting that Ancelotti's teams have invariably won the UEFA Champions League when facing Bayern Munich during the playoffs. Quite an impressive feat, wouldn't you agree?