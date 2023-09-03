Almost brought two goals: Mudryk was severely criticized in England. VIDEO

RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 05:07
Almost brought two goals: Mudryk was severely criticized in England

The legend of England and Aston Villa Gabriel Agbonlahor is extremely outraged by the game of the Ukrainian attacking midfielder of Chelsea Mykhailo Mudryk.

Ukrainian got after the defeat of the "blue" in the match of the 4th round of the championship of England against Nottingham Forest (0:1). In this game, the winger appeared on the field for the last 15 minutes, but managed to be remembered for erroneous actions.

“They have acquired a lot of mid-level players. Mudryk entered the field and almost brought two goals. He was completely ineffective. He has 19 games and not a single goal. The team does not have its own style of play. Maybe Pochettino may think he has time to keep losing but we'll see if the fans give him that time,” Agbonlahor told talkSPORT.

Recall that the Ukrainian national team player moved from Shakhtar to Chelsea in January 2023.

His contract with the club runs until 2031.

Last season, he scored two assists, but did not score goals. Mudryk scored his only goal during the summer training camp in the USA against Brighton.

