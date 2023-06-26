Allegri receives generous offers from Saudi Arabian clubs

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri is receiving generous offers from clubs in the Middle East.

As the source writes, they want to see him at Saudi Al-Nasr and other clubs.

According to insider Fabrizio Romano, while the real offer was only from Al-Hilal, which even improved its conditions. The club is ready to pay the Italian 40 million euros per season.

The coach himself says that he is solely focused on working with Juventus.