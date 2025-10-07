All clear for Chelsea: Reece James avoids serious injury

Chelsea captain set to return soon.

Enzo Maresca can breathe a sigh of relief.

Details: According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano, 25-year-old Chelsea and England right-back Reece James has avoided any serious consequences from his recent injury and is expected to rejoin the Blues soon.

To prevent aggravating the injury, James was withdrawn from the England national team camp ahead of the upcoming fixtures, but sources at Chelsea are optimistic that the right-back will be fit to play in the match against Nottingham Forest, scheduled in 11 days.

See also: Liberia vs Namibia prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 9 October 2025

Reece James sustained the injury during Matchweek 7 of the English Premier League against Liverpool, and until now the severity of the issue remained unclear. However, after further examinations, it turned out the situation was not as dire as initially feared.

This season, James has featured in 9 matches for Chelsea, providing one assist.

Reminder: Is this not a foul? Referee does not award penalty against Liverpool for foul on Garnacho