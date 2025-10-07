ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news All clear for Chelsea: Reece James avoids serious injury

All clear for Chelsea: Reece James avoids serious injury

Chelsea captain set to return soon.
Football news Today, 07:28
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Cody Gakpo of Liverpool is challenged by Reece James of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Enzo Maresca can breathe a sigh of relief.

Details: According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano, 25-year-old Chelsea and England right-back Reece James has avoided any serious consequences from his recent injury and is expected to rejoin the Blues soon.

To prevent aggravating the injury, James was withdrawn from the England national team camp ahead of the upcoming fixtures, but sources at Chelsea are optimistic that the right-back will be fit to play in the match against Nottingham Forest, scheduled in 11 days.

Reece James sustained the injury during Matchweek 7 of the English Premier League against Liverpool, and until now the severity of the issue remained unclear. However, after further examinations, it turned out the situation was not as dire as initially feared.

This season, James has featured in 9 matches for Chelsea, providing one assist.

Reminder: Is this not a foul? Referee does not award penalty against Liverpool for foul on Garnacho

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Chelsea Schedule Chelsea News Chelsea Transfers
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
Nottingham Forest Nottingham Forest Schedule Nottingham Forest News Nottingham Forest Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Related Team News
High demand! Chelsea enters the race for Yehor Yarmolyuk Football news Yesterday, 16:50 High demand! Chelsea enters the race for Yehor Yarmolyuk
Reece James will not join the England squad due to injury Football news Yesterday, 06:31 Reece James will not join the England squad due to injury
“Three weeks ago, it seemed Liverpool had already won.” Guardiola on the Premier League title race Football news Yesterday, 05:52 “Three weeks ago, it seemed Liverpool had already won.” Guardiola on the Premier League title race
Arne Slot faces a crisis: The first three-game losing streak of the manager's career Football news 05 oct 2025, 04:44 Arne Slot faces a crisis: The first three-game losing streak of the manager's career
"The team loses control of the game in crucial matches." - Liverpool legend Jamie Redknapp slams team's performance Football news 05 oct 2025, 02:27 "The team loses control of the game in crucial matches." - Liverpool legend Jamie Redknapp slams team's performance
Another controversial incident. The referee did not award a penalty for the clash between James and Isak Football news 04 oct 2025, 14:36 Another controversial incident. The referee did not award a penalty for the clash between James and Isak
Related Tournament News
Another milestone! Pep Guardiola makes Premier League history with new record Football news Yesterday, 09:53 Another milestone! Pep Guardiola makes Premier League history with new record
A new trend? Over 250 long throw-ins taken in the first seven rounds of the Premier League season Football news Yesterday, 06:55 A new trend? Over 250 long throw-ins taken in the first seven rounds of the Premier League season
Juventus midfielder tops Europe’s top five leagues in two key metrics Football news Yesterday, 02:21 Juventus midfielder tops Europe’s top five leagues in two key metrics
Next stop Everton? Arsenal ready to part ways with Gabriel Jesus for £30 million Football news 05 oct 2025, 17:25 Next stop Everton? Arsenal ready to part ways with Gabriel Jesus for £30 million
Maguire leaves Manchester United! Two Saudi Arabian clubs vie for the defender Football news 05 oct 2025, 15:57 Maguire leaves Manchester United! Two Saudi Arabian clubs vie for the defender
He can't be stopped! Haaland breaks Premier League's historic record Football news 05 oct 2025, 13:26 He can't be stopped! Haaland breaks Premier League's historic record
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores