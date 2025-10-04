Is this not a foul? Referee does not award penalty against Liverpool for foul on Garnacho

Controversial moment

Liverpool and Chelsea are clashing in a match from the seventh round of the English Premier League. The first half ended with a narrow advantage for the Blues, and alongside Caicedo's spectacular goal, another incident drew close attention.

In the 39th minute, Garnacho burst into Liverpool's penalty area and went down after contact with Szoboszlai. Anthony Taylor signaled that there would be no penalty, but still turned to VAR for assistance.

After consulting his assistant, the referee stood by his initial decision, and Enzo Maresca was shown a yellow card for dissent.

