Another controversial incident. The referee did not award a penalty for the clash between James and Isak
Chelsea edged out Liverpool in a tense Premier League battle. After Caicedo's opener, the Reds hit back as Gakpo found the net, but Estevao sealed a dramatic victory for the Londoners in stoppage time.
As is often the case in high-profile showdowns like this, controversy was never far away. Both sides had reason to be frustrated with the referee's decisions. In the first half, Anthony Taylor did not award a penalty to Liverpool for a foul on Garnacho, and after the break, he let another questionable moment in Chelsea's box go unpunished.
Alexander Isak went down on the turf after a sweep from James, but the referee made it clear the Swedish Liverpool newcomer would not be getting a spot-kick for that.
In the end, the match finished 2-1 in favor of Maresca's men, with Liverpool surrendering top spot to Arsenal.