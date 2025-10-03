Ekitike and Chiesa return to action. Alisson to be sidelined longer than expected – Arne Slot updates on player fitness

Liverpool loses their first-choice goalkeeper.

There are some changes in the Reds’ camp.

Details: Ahead of the clash with Chelsea, Arne Slot has lost his main goalkeeper Alisson, who will be out for longer than initially anticipated.

“Ekitike and Chiesa will be back in training today… Alisson will be out for some time. I'd be surprised if Alisson’s ready for first game after international break,” the Liverpool boss stated.

Alisson picked up an injury during the Champions League match against Galatasaray, a fixture that ended in defeat for the Reds. While early estimates suggested Alisson would recover within three weeks, it has since emerged that his recovery will take over a month.

However, according to Slot, Hugo Ekitike and Federico Chiesa have returned to training and are likely to be available to help the squad in the upcoming showdown at Stamford Bridge.

Tomorrow, Liverpool will travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea in the seventh round of the English Premier League.

